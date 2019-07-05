3 stabbed, 16 injured during fireworks at Chicago's Navy Pier

July 5 (UPI) -- Three people were stabbed and at least 16 others were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following Fourth of July fireworks at Chicago's Navy Pier, police said.

The stabbing occurred Thursday following an "altercation" while the more than a dozen people hospitalized were injured in a stampede to the pier's exit, Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

Chicago Police spokesman Rocco Alito told NBC Chicago that the stampede occurred as people were exiting the venue when someone yelled there was a shooting.

But there was no shooting, he said, adding that reports a person was shot are not accurate.

"There was no one shot," he said. "That individual sustained a puncture wound from an overturned table, so there is no one shot here at Navy Pier."

Earlier, Guglielmi said there were "heavy crowds" at the pier while the Navy Pier said it had to close its doors before the event even started as it was at "capacity."

Alito said the three people who were stabbed were not cooperating with the investigation.