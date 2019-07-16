Puerto Rico police clash with protesters over Rossello scandal

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on October 19, 2017, to discuss federal assistance following Hurricane Maria. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Puerto Rican police clashed with demonstrators late Monday over Gov. Ricardo Rossello's refusal to give up power, in the wake of a leaked chat log that's tainted his administration.

Officers used tear gas and pepper spray to control thousands of protesters in front of Rossello's San Juan home.

Rossello is facing growing calls to resign after leaked messages showed what critics say are misogynistic, profane and homophobic comments against women and political opponents. One message contained a death threat against San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz -- to which Rossello purportedly replied, "you'd be doing me a big favor."

The governor has answered critics by saying he works 18-hour days and was only venting to friends online.

The third consecutive day of protests Monday was marked with chants of "Ricky Resign!"

Puerto Rico's police commissioner said protesters threw rocks and gas canisters, which prompted riot police to respond with gas.

Two Puerto Rican officials have already resigned, but Rossello said he'll seek a second term next year.

The FBI arrested two officials on fraud charges involving more than $15 million, and Rossello's government has been criticized for its handling of relief and recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria.

"I asked everyone for forgiveness," Rossello said during a radio interview.