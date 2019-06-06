The disaster aid bill signed by President Donald Trump included $900 million for Puerto Rico. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill granting funds to Puerto Rico, farmers and rural areas.

Trump posted a photo of the signed legislation aboard what appears to be Air Force One. He was in France on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day before flying to Doonbeg, Ireland, to stay overnight at his golf resort.

"Just signed Disaster Aid Bill to help Americans who have been hit by recent catastrophic storms. So important for our GREAT American farmers and ranchers. Help for GA, FL, IA, NE, NC, and CA. Puerto Rico should love President Trump. Without me, they would have been shut out!" Trump tweeted.

The House passed the bill Monday by a vote of 354-58, granting about $900 million to Puerto Rico, including $600 million in assistance for nutrition, farmers and rural communities, as well as repairs for healthcare systems and federal facilities.

Puerto Rico lost all power and sustained significant damage to its roads and infrastructure after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Trump sought to include $4.5 billion in border funding in the bill, but the Senate declined to comply with the request.