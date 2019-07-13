Body found in car trunk identified as African American museum founder

July 13 (UPI) -- A woman found dead in the trunk of a car in Louisiana was identified by police Saturday as the founder of an African American history museum in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Saturday morning that the body found Friday evening in the trunk of a car belonged to Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a community activist known as Ms. Sadie.

The car was found about three times from Roberts-Joseph's home, police said. The cause of death has not been determined.

"Ms. Sadie was a tireless advocate of peace in the community," the police department said in a Facebook post.

"We had opportunities to work with her on so many levels. From assisting with her bicycle give away at the African American Museum to working with the organization she started called CADAV. (Community Against Drugs and Violence) Ms. Sadie is a treasure to our community, she will be missed by BRPD and her loss will be felt in the community she served," the post said.

Roberts-Joseph founded the Odell S. Williams Now and Then African-American History Museum in 2001. The museum was later renamed the Baton Rouge African-American History Museum. She was also known as the organizer of the museum's annual Juneteenth festival.

Police are asking anyone with information about Roberts-Joseph's death to contact investigators.