Armed man killed in police confrontation at ICE detention center in Tacoma

July 13 (UPI) -- Police in Tacoma, Wash., said an armed man who threw homemade incendiaries at a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement was shot and killed Saturday.

The Tacoma Police Department said officers responded about 4 a.m. to a report from an ICE employee about a man holding a rifle and throwing homemade incendiary devices at the Northwest Detention Center and vehicles in the center's parking lot.

Police said the man, who was wearing a satchel and holding flares, appeared to be attempting to ignite a propane tank.

Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said the officers on scene reported shots were fired and all four officers discharged their weapons. The officers, who were not injured, retreated to cover until medical aid arrived, at which time they determined the man had been shot and killed.

Cool said it was not yet clear whether the man was killed by police gunfire or a self-inflicted shot.

ICE spokeswoman Tanya Roman confirmed the incident and said no ICE employees were involved in the shooting.

Police officials said the four officers were placed on administrative leave per department policy while an investigation into the incident is conducted.

The armed man's name was not released by authorities. Cool said it was not clear whether he had been identified yet by investigators.

The incident came one day before a planned national raid by ICE, targeting hundreds of immigrants across the country who have received deportation orders.

A planned protest at the Northwest Detention Center by activist group La Resistencia, also known as NWDC Resistance, had been planned for Saturday afternoon, but was postponed due to road closures and a 24-hour lockdown imposed at the facility.