Watch live: House committee could subpoena Kellyanne Conway over Hatch Act

June 26 (UPI) -- White House counselor Kellyanne Conway could be subpoenaed by the House oversight and reform committee Wednesday after she no-showed the hearing on alleged violations of the Hatch Act.

The hearing started at 10 a.m. EDT.

Conway is accused of openly campaigning for and against candidates during her capacity as a White House employee, which is prohibited under the Hatch Act.

Counsel to the President Pat Cipollone wrote a letter Monday saying Conway wouldn't testify before the House committee.

"In accordance with long-standing precedent, we respectfully decline the invitation to make Ms. Conway available for testimony before the committee," Cipollone said.

Trump said Conway has a right to free speech and he wouldn't remove her from her position, as the Office of the Special Counsel recommended earlier this month.

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump has also been accused of violating the Hatch Act.