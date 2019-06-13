Filmmaker Bryan Singer attends the premiere of "Valkyrie" in London on January 21, 2009. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Bryan Singer agreed to pay a $150,000 settlement to resolve accusations he raped a 17-year-old boy on a yacht 16 years ago.

The accuser, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, sued Singer in 2017 and said the director performed sex acts on him without consent during an encounter in 2003. Singer, the man behind such Hollywood hits as Bohemian Rhapsody and the X-Men series, denied the claims.

Under the agreement, Singer will pay Sanchez-Guzman $150,000. Some of the money will pay legal fees and some will pay creditors Sanchez-Guzman owed in bankruptcy court.

Singer's attorney Andrew Brettler said the filmmaker doesn't even know Sanchez-Guzman and hasn't had any interactions with him. If the settlement is approved by the court, the plaintiff's suit will be dismissed with prejudice.

"The decision to resolve this matter with the bankruptcy trustee was purely a business one, as litigation costs would well exceed the amount requested by the trustee to pay off the creditors who were owed money when the debtor filed for bankruptcy," Brettler said.

Singer faces four separate accusations of sex with underage boys. He has denied any wrongdoing.