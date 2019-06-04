A judge will consider Tuesday whether to allow Missouri's last abortion clinic to remain open while legal challenges play out. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- A judge could decide Tuesday whether Missouri's last abortion clinic remains open or shuts down during a legal battle in a state that recently banned abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

The judge could grant a preliminary injunction to keep the clinic open while the legal battle plays out in court or order it to shut down. If the Planned Parenthood facility closes, Missouri would become the first state without an abortion clinic.

Planned Parenthood's St. Louis location remained open with a large blue banner that reads "Still here" despite threats that the facility could be forced to close because state regulators won't issue a license for the clinic. Planned Parenthood sued last month, alleging that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services stipulated that doctors "consent to inappropriate interrogation, bordering on harassment." The lawsuit said the conduct of the regulators violates the constitution.

Circuit Judge Michael F. Seltzer issued an order last week temporarily keeping the clinic's license from expiring. Setlzer said "immediate and irreparable injury" would occur if the state's only Planned Parenthood facility shut down. That order expires Tuesday.

"While we celebrate this temporary victory, we cannot forget that too many people are already forced to delay or entirely forgo care here in Missouri," said Dr. David Eisenberg, a medical director with Planned Parenthood's St. Louis region.

Missouri joined Alabama, Louisiana and other states that have passed new abortion restrictions in recent months as a challenge to the Roe vs. Wade court decision legalizing the procedure.