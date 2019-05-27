More Videos Press shift question mark to access a list of keyboard shortcuts Keyboard Shortcuts play/pause increase volume decrease volume seek forwards seek backwards toggle captions toggle fullscreen mute/unmute seek to % SPACE ↑ ↓ → ← c f m 0-9 Next Up 2 dead after tornado tears through mobile home park in Oklahoma 00:26 facebook twitter Email linkedin pinterest reddit tumblr Link https://intranet2.upi.com/wdb/cms2019/stories.php?storyid=1101558958704&st_year=2019&story_only=1&jwsource=cl Copied Auto 720p 720p 406p 270p 180p 00:00 00:16 Live 00:15 Heavy rain and wind sweep through parking lot

After pleasant weather graces the northeastern United States on Memorial Day, stormy conditions will return on Tuesday and stick around for much of the remainder of the week.

Drier air has whisked away Sunday's storms and high humidity levels, making for a comfortable Memorial Day that will be great for cookouts, parades, ceremonies and other outdoor activities.

However, this dry break should not get hopes up that storm-free conditions will last through the remainder of the week.

"Rain and thunderstorms will spread back into the Northeast on Tuesday," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski.

Wet weather is expected to arrive as early as Monday night across the eastern Great Lakes and central Appalachians.

Sunshine can break out behind this initial batch of rain, which will help to boost temperatures and spark a new round of feisty thunderstorms during Tuesday afternoon.

AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned that these storms can turn severe from portions of northern and central Ohio through southern New York and Pennsylvania, with damaging winds, hail and downpours being the primary threats. However, there could be an isolated tornado as well.

Drivers in this zone should be prepared to face sudden reductions in visibility, and anyone outdoors when the storms threaten should seek shelter inside immediately. As soon as the first rumble of thunder is heard, the risk of being struck by lightning is present.

The storms could dissipate completely or at least lose some of their intensity before reaching the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., metro areas during Tuesday evening.

Tuesday will be a steamy day in these cities with high temperatures around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Areas farther north will be kept cooler by plenty of clouds and soaking rain.

Highs may only be held in the upper 50s to lower 60s F from Hartford, Connecticut; to Burlington, Vermont; Boston; and Portland, Maine.

Bangor, Maine, may be on the northern fringe of Tuesday's rain.

Those with sporting events, construction or landscape projects or field work will be disappointed to hear that there may be more showers and storms rolling through the Northeast on Wednesday and again on Thursday.

A persistent front draped over the region will be the culprit for the stormy pattern.

High temperatures will be up and down this week from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast due to this shifty front, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

As the position of the front wobbles around, temperatures can fluctuate 10-15 degrees from one day to the next in some areas.

"North of the front, conditions will be on the cooler side, especially in areas of cloud cover," Pastelok said. "South of the front, temperatures well above normal along with higher humidity."

If the front shifts far enough north, Thursday has the potential to be the hottest day yet this season from Washington, D.C., to New York City.