Officials confirmed at least two fatalities after a destructive tornado ripped through El Reno, Okla., late Saturday night. An unknown number of people remain missing.

Extensive damage was reported at a hotel, the American Budget Value Inn, and a nearby mobile home park near the Highway 81 and Interstate 44 interchange, according to KOCO-TV.

First responders were extricating people from the hotel shortly after the twister struck, according to KFOR-TV. Over 30 people were believed to be in the hotel.

"It's been a serious, serious event here," El Reno Mayor Matt White said during a press conference early Sunday morning. "We have all hands on deck."

White described the scene at the mobile home park as "horrific." He also said that most of the American Budget Value Inn's second story was gone.

The mayor urged people to utilize the city's social media pages and non-emergency lines to get information so that 911 lines would not be tied up."Our community is very resilient to this. We ask you to pray for us, pray for the first responders ... the main thing is we have to stick together. I know people want to help. We want your help."

People have been transferred to hospitals with injuries; however, there is no word on the number of those injured or extent of the injuries at this time.

One report on Twitter stated that debris was falling from the sky along a stretch of Interstate 40 near El Reno.

"The City of El Reno's Fire and Police departments would like to ask everyone to please stay off of the roads in El Reno so that the proper assessment of damages can be done," KFOR-TV stated on Twitter.

Both sides of Highway 81 are closed at I-40 mile marker 125 due to debris and downed power lines, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

The El Reno Veterans of Foreign Wars has opened its doors for citizens needing shelter.

The complete scope of the damage will not be known until daybreak Sunday. The strength of the tornado will be determined when NWS crews complete a survey of the destruction.

Saturday night's tornado struck El Reno nearly six years to the day that a violent EF3 tornado tore a path of destruction through the city.

On May 31, 2013, El Reno was struck by the widest tornado on record. The tornado killed eight people and injured 151 others along its 16.2-mile path.

The same thunderstorm that blasted El Reno late Saturday swept into the Oklahoma City metro area, prompting a tornado warning for the downtown area. A possible tornado caused damage at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds in northwest portions of the city, according to News 9. Downed trees and power lines were also reported and a local restaurant suffered extensive roof damage, according to KFOR-TV.

Another tornado warning was issued for Broken Arrow, Jenks and Tulsa as the line of thunderstorms continued eastward. The NWS stated that this thunderstorm had a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado and called it a "particularly dangerous situation."

Tree damage was reported near Jenks.A tornado was also spotted near Oktaha early Sunday morning.As communities begin cleaning up in the wake of the tornadoes, more rounds of severe weather and flooding downpours are expected to slam the Plains early this week.