Police: 741 DUI arrests, 18 dead on California streets

May 27 (UPI) -- California police said they arrested more than 740 people for drunk driving throughout the state so far during Memorial Day weekend.

According to California Highway Patrol, state police arrested 741 people for driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more during the first 30 hours of the three-day holiday.

"There's no excuse for driving impaired," CHP said in a tweet. "Stay put. Call a cab or ride share co. Arrange for a sober driver. Stop putting your life and the lives of innocent people at risk."

A total of 346 people were arrested for DUIs within the first six hours of the holiday weekend, it said.

Last Memorial Day weekend, California police arrested 1,060 people statewide for DUIs, which was a 15 percent increase from 2017, CHP said.

Penalties for a DUI in California vary based on the prior number of charges ranging from a $390 fine and up to six months in jail for a first offense to a $5,000 fine and up to 16 years behind bars for a felony injury DUI.

Meanwhile, at least 18 people died in accidents throughout the state during the holiday weekend, with eight people dying in crashes that occurred within its first six hours, CHP said.

CHP said half of the victims were not wearing seat belts.

"Help protect yourself and your passengers," CHP said in a second tweet. "Buckle up. It just may save your life."

Last year, 37 people were killed in traffic accidents during the weekend, CHP said.