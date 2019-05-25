Two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Browner last played in the NFL with the Saints in 2015. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner has been sued by his ex-girlfriend for multiple alleged domestic violence attacks, according to court documents.

Browner, who was convicted of attempted murder last year, has been sued for "numerous acts of violence" dating back to July 2016. The ex-girlfriend accused Browner of making her lose consciousness on one occasion and caused her face to suffer rug burn on another occasion, according to TMZ.

She also claims Browner broke into her home and pinned her to a couch for 15 minutes last year.

Browner was arrested in July 2018 near Azusa, California. He was charged with attempted murder, first-degree residential robbery and other counts.

Browner was sentenced to eight years in prison on Dec. 5, 2018. He pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child in a negotiated plea agreement.

Browner made the Pro Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. He won consecutive Super Bowls with the Seahawks and Patriots in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Browner last played a regular season game with the New Orleans Saints in 2015.