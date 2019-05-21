House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., delivers remarks during a House Judiciary hearing on the Muller Report where whiteness former White House Counsel Don McGahn failed to show, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Alethea Shapiro of New York takes a photo with the name plate for former White House Counsel Don McGahn after he failed to show to a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the muller Report, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

White House counsel Donald McGahn will not testify before the House judiciary committee Tuesday. File Photo by Melina Mara/UPI | License Photo

A name tag for former White House Counsel Don McGahn is seen on the witness table as McChan failed to show to a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the muller Report, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The House judiciary committee will go ahead with a hearing Tuesday that was supposed to include testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn about the Justice Department's Russia investigation.

McGahn will not appear before the committee, however, the White House has said. Lawmakers are considering holding him in contempt, similar to a vote held by the committee for Attorney General William Barr this month.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT.

Panel Chairman Jerry Nadler said the committee would use "all enforcement mechanisms at its disposal" to compel McGahn's testimony at the hearing. Tuesday. Nadler told CNN "the first thing we're going to do is hold McGahn in contempt."

Nadler wrote a letter to McGahn Monday night.

"The Justice Department has no place informing you about the potential remedies that Congress may pursue in the exercise of its own Article I powers," he wrote. "The committee has made clear that you risk serious consequences if you do not appear tomorrow."

The White House argues that as a former senior adviser to President Donald Trump, McGahn doesn't have to appear before Congress. In a 15-page legal opinion, Assistant Attorney General Steven A. Engel said McGahn can't be compelled to testify based on past Justice Department legal opinions.

"McGahn again finds himself facing contradictory instructions from two co-equal branches of government," McGahn's attorney William A. Burck wrote in a letter to Nadler. "Under these circumstances, and also conscious of the duties he, as an attorney, owes to his former client, Mr. McGahn must decline to appear at the hearing."

White House counsel Pat Cipollone said McGahn is "absolutely immune" from providing testimony.

"They're doing that for the office of the presidency for future presidents," Trump said Monday. "It's a very important precedent. The attorneys say they're doing it not for me, they're doing it for the future."