Judge declines to block subpoena seeking Trump's financial records

The federal judge said the accounting firm has seven days to comply with the House oversight committee subpoena. Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C. on Monday said President Donald Trump's former accounting firm must comply with a congressional subpoena seeking the president's financial records.

Judge Amit Mehta denied Trump's lawsuit seeking to bar Mazars USA from handing over a decade's worth of financial documents prepared for Trump and several of his businesses. The judge gave the accounting firm seven days to comply with the House Committee on Oversight and Reform's request.

Trump sued last month to block the subpoena, accusing Democrats of weaponizing its committees since taking over the House of Representatives. The Trump administration has blocked multiple requests and subpoenas from House Democrats, including one seeking tax returns, saying they serve no legislative purpose.

"History has shown that congressionally exposed criminal conduct by the president or a high-ranking executive branch official can lead to legislation," Mehta said in his ruling.

"It is simply not fathomable that a Constitution that grants Congress the power to remove a president for reasons including criminal behavior would deny Congress the power to investigate him for unlawful conduct -- past or present -- even without formally opening an impeachment inquiry."

Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings in March told Mazars USA the panel particularly wanted to see financial information connected with Trump's attempt to purchase the NFL's Buffalo Bills.

Trump, speaking outside the White House Monday afternoon said he disagrees with the ruling and accused Democrats of "trying to get a re-do" after being disappointed with the Mueller report.

"It's totally the wrong decision by obviously an Obama-appointed judge," he said, adding that he plans to appeal.