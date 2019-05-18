7 people shot at house party near Ball State University

At least seven people were shot early Saturday at a house party near Ball State University in Muncie. Indiana. Google Maps screenshot

May 18 (UPI) -- At least seven people were shot early Saturday at a house party near Ball State University in Indiana, authorities said.

Students and locals were among those attending the party in Muncie, which is 63 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Three of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle said. Four had non-life threatening injuries.

The injured have been transported to a local hospital.

Authorities are investigating the shooting that occurred after 1 a.m. on the 2400 block of Euclid Avenue.

There were between 50 and 75 people at the house at the time of the shooting, Winkle said.

The house party was about a three-minute drive from the university.

The university said there was no ongoing threat to the campus.