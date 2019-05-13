Study: U.S. Postal Service the most popular federal agency; VA the least

The U.S. Postal Service is the most popular federal agency among Americans, Gallup said Monday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- More Americans have a positive view of the U.S. Postal Service than any other federal agency, a new study said Monday.

The result wasn't a surprise, however. Previous Gallup surveys also showed the Postal Service as the most popular agency in 2018, 2017 and 2014.

The U.S. Secret Service was rated second (69 percent), followed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (64 percent), the Central Intelligence Agency (60 percent), NASA (60 percent), the FBI (57 percent), Department of Homeland Security (55 percent), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (52 percent) and Internal Revenue Service (50 percent). Each of those agencies was judged "excellent" or "good" by at least 50 percent of respondents.

Next on the list is the Federal Reserve, Food and Drug Administration, Environmental Protection Agency and Veterans Administration. Only 39 percent gave the VA an "excellent" or "good" rating.

Since 2017, there has been little change in agency ratings, although the Secret Service improved by 6 percentage points. Republican respondents gave 11 of the 13 agencies positive ratings, and Democrats seven. The results are the reverse of the 2014 survey, when Democrat Barack Obama was president and Democrats viewed agencies more favorably than Republicans.

More than 1,000 adults were questioned for the study and the margin of error is 4 points.