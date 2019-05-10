A revised budget from California Gov. Gavin Newsom dedicates hundreds of millions of dollars to healthcare coverage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has added $4 billion to his proposed budget to pay down state debts and offer health insurance to all undocumented immigrants.

Newsom announced the revised proposal Thursday. The $213 billion plan would expand Medi-Cal, the state's health coverage for the poor, and add a second year of free tuition for community college students. The governor originally unveiled the state budget in January.

The plan calls for the most expensive budget in California history.

Under the revised plan, California could be the first state to expand Medi-Cal coverage to young adults ages 19 through 25 regardless of immigration status.

RELATED California bill seeks to automatically seal 8M criminal records

"The California Dream must be built on a strong fiscal foundation," Newsom said. "This budget fortifies California's fiscal position while making long-sighted investments to increase affordability for California families. The affordability crisis families face in this state is very real, and that's why this budget tackles those challenges head-on focusing on housing, healthcare, early childhood and higher education."

Assemblyman Phil Ting, the San Francisco Democrat who chairs the Assembly Budget Committee, said Newsom's budget reflects the priorities of the Legislature, but raises questions of how much can be done with its limitations. Democrats hold more than a two-thirds supermajority in both houses of the legislature.

The updated budget also includes surcharges on water users, a fee on phone bills and an individual mandate to buy health insurance.

RELATED Four counties seek death penalty against alleged Golden State Killer

The revised proposal seeks to add money for homeless programs, mental health professionals, housing for university students, legal aid for tenants facing eviction and subsidies for healthcare.

The budget also adds $500 million for infrastructure projects and extends the California Paid Family Leave program so parents can take up to four months off after the birth or adoption of a child.