Sol Pais was wanted for making threats against Colorado schools, Police said. Photo courtesy Jeffco Sheriff/Twitter

April 17 (UPI) -- Authorities found Sol Pais dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday in Colorado, where she allegedly made violent threats against Denver area schools.

"The FBI just confirmed that they have found Ms. Pais deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Schrader said in a news conference. She was found during an intense manhunt near Mount Evans.

The FBI was conducting a massive munhunt for Sol Pais, 18, in connection with threats against schools. Several schools were closed Wednesday due to the threats.

"There is no longer a threat to the community," the FBI Denver field office tweeted.

Officials said they would reveal additional details at a news conference at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The Colorado Department of Higher Education praised the FBI for ending the threat.

"Thank you to our #highered institutions and law enforcement partners for protecting our students and campuses today," the Department of Higher Education tweeted.

Authorities said Pais had traveled to Colorado from her home near Miami. She was believed to have bought a pump-action shotgun upon arriving in Colorado.

The FBI on Tuesday said Pais was "extremely dangerous" and had made threats to "commit an act of violence in the Denver metropolitan area." Officials said she's "infatuated" with the 1999 Columbine shooting attack.