Snow blankets Central Park in New York City on March 4. Two major storms are expected to hit the Northeast over the next week, including a possible nor'easter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Two major storms are expected to bring flooding, snow and severe weather across a large swathe of the United States through the next week.

A late winter storm has already dumped snow in the Rocky Mountains and more is expected in the High Plains Friday as it moves east. Parts of Nebraska and Wyoming could get up to 6 inches of snow.

Parts of Oklahoma received golf-ball sized hail while Utah got heavy snow that knocked down power lines and tree limbs. Eastern Oklahoma and Missouri could get more severe weather late Friday night, forecasters said.

Rain and thunderstorms will continue into the Ohio Valley and Northeast on Saturday. The rain could change over to snow later that night. Snow is also likely from Michigan to Maine.

Meteorologists say Sunday will be rainy for the entire East Coast with snow expected in New England and upstate New York.

As that storm heads out to sea, a nor'easter could be ratcheting up from the Gulf Coast. The storm is building there now and will bring heavy rains to the Southeast early next week and could reach the Northeast by Tuesday or Wednesday.

"This looks like the type of storm that will keep moving but can bring coastal areas an approximate 12-hour period of heavy rain and gusty winds," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dale Mohler.

Flooding is possible from Maryland to Massachusetts. Small ships should remain in port. It's also possible that the storm tracks out to the Atlantic Ocean and misses the Northeast altogether.