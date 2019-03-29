March 29 (UPI) -- A security camera on a Turkish street captured the moment a man trying to keep a parasol from blowing away in high winds was carried into the air.

The video, recorded on a street in Osmaniye, shows multiple men attempting to use their bodies to weigh down the large umbrella as the wind attempted to carry it away.

One of the men remains on the parasol's platform as the wind carries it up into the air and out of the camera frame.

The man, Sadik Kocadalli, said he jumped off when the umbrella reached a height of about 10 feet. He was not injured.