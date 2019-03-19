Devin Nunes files $250M defamation lawsuit against Twitter, 3 account holders

Rep. Devin Nunes of California is suing Twitter and three accounts for defamation. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is suing Twitter and three account holders for negligence and defamation, alleging that the social media platform explicitly censors viewpoints it disagrees with.

In the lawsuit, which was filed Monday with a Virginia State court, Nunes claims Twitter generated and proliferated "false and defamatory statements" about him in order to influence the outcome of the 2018 Congressional election. He also said that Twitter tried to intimidate and interfere with his investigation as a member of the House Intelligence Committee into the Hilary Clinton campaign and alleged Russian involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election.

"Twitter knowingly acted as a vessel of opposition research," the court documents state.

Nunes is suing for $350,000 in punitive damages and $250 million in compensatory damages.

The lawsuit also names as defendants political strategist Elizabeth A. Mair of Mair Strategies and two anonymous accounts, Devin Nunes' Mom and Devin Nunes' Cow.

The lawsuit says those accounts were created for the sole purpose of tweeting and retweeting false and defamatory statements about Nunes to "interfere with his duties, employment and investigations of corruptions as a United States Congressman."

Nunes claims the Twitter attacks against him were "pre-planned, calculated, orchestrated and undertaken" by several people over at least a year.

"The full scope of the conspiracy, including the names of all participants and the level of involvement of donors and members of the Democratic Party, is unknown at this time," the court documents state.

He also accused Twitter of "shadow-banning conservatives" such as himself; hosting and monetizing abusive, hateful and defamatory content; ignoring lawful complaints about offensive content; and refusing to adhere to its own terms of service rules.

The claim states that the Twitter account Devin Nunes' Mom had been suspended while David Nunes' Cow was still operating.

Mair had twitted shortly after the lawsuit was announced, asking visitors to donate to her legal defense fund.

Twitter declined to comment, the Washington Post reported.