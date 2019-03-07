Suspect fatally shoots Illinois deputy before hours-long standoff

March 7 (UPI) -- Authorities arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy in Rockford, Ill., before an hours-long standoff with police Thursday.

Rockford police said Floyd Brown, 39, of Springfield, shot McHenry County sheriff's deputy Jacob Keltner, 35, a 12-year veteran of the department, during an arrest attempt. Emergency officials transported the deputy to Javon Bea Hospital Riverside, where he was pronounced dead.

Keltner was assisting the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in its attempt to serve an arrest warrant on Brown around 9:15 a.m. at a hotel in Rockford. Brown was wanted on warrants out of multiple area counties and by the Illinois Department of Corrections for a parole violation.

Rockford police Lt. Kurt Whisenand said an acquaintance of Brown also was shot during the confrontation at the hotel. She was treated and released from a Rockford hospital.

"Based on what we know at this time, there were no shots fired at all by law enforcement officers," Whisenand said. "We believe that, based on what we know at this time, that the female victim was injured by the suspect's rounds."

Rockford Police Department Deputy Chief John Pozzi said authorities believe Brown jumped out of a third-story window of the hotel after shooting Keltner.

"He probably fled on foot out a window," he said.

Police said Brown fled the scene in a vehicle, which state troopers later spotted in Bloomington. He led police on a chase before crashing in a field in Lincoln and barricading himself inside the vehicle for multiple hours.

After negotiations, Brown surrendered to police.

"The people of Illinois join the family of the fallen officer in mourning his loss, and with our deepest gratitude for his courageous service," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

RELATED Man who fired handgun at Richard Spencer rally pleads no contest