Texas judge OKs change of venue for Sante Fe High School shooting trial

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 18, faces 10 counts of capital murder for allegedly opening fire at Santa Fe High School in southeast Texas. File Photo courtesy of the Galveston County Sheriff | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas judge ordered that the trial of the 18-year-old suspected gunman in the Santa Fe High School shooting be moved outside of the area, citing pre-trial publicity.

State District Judge John Ellis ruled Wednesday that publicity and inflammatory social media postings mean Dimitrios Pagourtzis is unlikely to receive a fair trial in Galveston County.

Pagourtzis faces 10 counts of capital murder for allegedly killing eight students and two teachers, and injuring 13 others in a shooting on May 18 about 35 miles southeast of Houston.

"We believe the case could be tried here in Galveston County, but we absolutely respect the judge's ruling, and we are ready to try the case wherever it needs to be tried," Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady said.

Pagourtzis' attorney, Nick Poehl, said he was "very pleased" with Ellisor's ruling. He told the Houston Chronicle the trial should be held as close to Galveston as possible while being far enough away to "get away from the problems of the personal connections."