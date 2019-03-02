House raid recovers enough fentanyl to kill 2 nearly million people

March 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents and law enforcement officers recovered enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million people during a raid in a residential home in New York.

Five kilograms, which is just over 11 pounds of the synthetic opioid, and 6 kilograms of heroin, or 13.2 pounds, which can be spiked with fentanyl, were found at home in Ardsley, Westchester County on Friday morning, the DEA announced in an ABC News report. Ardsley is a wealthy community about 20 miles north of New York City.

"The fentanyl alone has the potency to kill nearly over two million people," Ray Donovan, New York division DEA special agent in charge, said. "I commend the men and women in the task force and tactical diversion squad for their quick and efficient investigation into this organization and their diligence to the safety of the residents living nearby."

Besides the DEA, participating in the raid were the Westchester County police, Orangetown police, the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, Yonkers police and the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.

Five people ranging from 20 to 47 years old. News 12 Westchester reported that three of the five suspects were living at the house. Charges include conspiracy, possession of heroin and fentanyl and resisting arrest.

Neighbors told the TV station they say they did notice cars coming and going.

The owner of the house told WABC-TV he was unaware of any illegal activity. In December, he said he rented the split level home to a couple who moved from the Bronx.

In 2017, more than 28,000 Americans died of synthetic opioid overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is more deaths than from any other type of opioid.

The largest drug bust was in the summer of 2017 when authorities seized 10 kilograms of pure fentanyl and 20 kilograms of heroin-laced fentanyl, and more than a half million in cash along the Mexico-Arizona border. The street value was more than $8 million.