Physician declares Trump in 'very good health' after annual physical

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the media as he returns to the White House on Friday night from an annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Donald Trump is in "very good health," his personal physician said after conducting the president's annual physical exam.

Dr. Sean Conley, along with 11 board-certified specialists, conducted a 4-hour examination Friday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on the 72-year-old Trump.

"While the reports and recommendations are being finalized, I am happy to announce the president of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his presidency and beyond," Conley said in a memorandum released by the White House on Friday night.

Conley, a Navy commander, performed and supervised the exam.

RELATED Trump skips deadline for decision on Khashoggi killing

"He did not undergo any procedures requiring sedation or anesthesia," Conley said.

Trump did not answer reporters' questions about his physical exam when he returned to the White House at 5 p.m., according to a pool report.

"The President is very grateful for the outstanding care he received today, and especially wants to thank all the doctors, nurses, enlisted and civilian staff who participated," Conley said.

Last year's examination was performed by Rear Adm. Dr. Ronny Jackson, who was later nominated to head the Department of Veterans Affairs. Jackson ultimately withdrew his nomination amid accusations of drinking on the job and overprescribing medication to patients. Jackson, who denied the allegations, also later withdrew as the White House chief medical adviser and became a member of the White House medical unit.

Last Saturday, he was reinstalled as assistant to the president and chief medical adviser. He did not perform this year's exam.

In January 2018, Jackson said Trump's health is "excellent" compared with other 71-year-old American men, though he has a common form of heart disease. Jackson listed his weight at 239 pounds, which is borderline obese for a man at a height of 6 feet 3 inches.

Trump, who does not drink alcohol or smoke, enjoys fast food.

"The president received a diet and exercise plan last year after his annual physical, but the president admits he has not followed it religiously," Hogan Gidley, the principal deputy White House press secretary, told CNN.