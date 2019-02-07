Watch live: Trump speaks at National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C.

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will speak at the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning in Washington, D.C.

It's a chance for Trump to speak to evangelical base as he prepares for his 2020 reelection campaign. He's expected to tout his appointment of two conservative judges to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump could also call for Congress to ban late-term abortions.

The breakfast is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has attended the event.

It will be chaired by Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.