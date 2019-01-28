Police arrested Daylon Delon Gamble, 27, in Indiana in connection with the shooting deaths of four people in Georgia. Photo by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department/Twitter

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Indiana have arrested a man they believe shot four people to death in Georgia last week.

Daylon Delon Gamble, 27, was captured late Sunday by U.S. Marshals in Indianapolis, three days after the victims were shot and killed in Rockmart, 40 miles northwest of Atlanta.

The four have been identified as Helen Rose Mitchell, 48; Jaequinn Davis, 19; Arkeyla Perry, 24; and Dadrian Cummings, 26. A fifth person was shot in the face but survived.

The shootings occurred at an apartment complex and a house just yards apart.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation led a manhunt for the shooter. Police said they don't believe the shooting was a random attack.

Authorities said Gamble also stole a truck to escape the crime scene. The truck has been recovered.