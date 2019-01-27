Suspect in killing of five in Louisiana arrested in Virginia

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- A suspect in the killing of five people Saturday in Louisiana was arrested about 1,000 miles away in Virginia, authorities said Sunday morning.

Dakota Theriot, 21, is accused of killing his girlfriend Summer Ernest, 20, as well as her father, Billy Ernest, 43, and her brother Tanner Ernest, 17, at their mobile home in Livingston Parish just outside Walker on Saturday. Theriot then allegedly killed his parents, Elizabeth Theriot and Keith Theriot, 50,, both 50 in Gonzales in Ascension Parish.

Theriot was located in Richmond, Va., on Sunday morning and arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the two Louisiana sheriff's offices posted on Facebook. The adjacent parishes are about 70 miles west of New Orleans.

He will be transported back to Ascension Parish and booked on two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion and illegal use of weapons, according to a posting by the parish sheriff's office on Facebook.

Authorities originally believed Theriot might be heading to Mississippi in a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck, which they confirmed was stolen from the Ernest family.

"This is probably one of the worst domestic violence incidents I've seen in quite a while," Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said during a news conference Saturday. "For a young man to walk into a bedroom and kill his mother and his father, and then kill friends in Livingston that he had a connection with."

At around 9 a.m., deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were sent to a trailer park in reference to a homicide of three people. The Ernests' neighbor Charlenne Bordelon told The Advocate the two youngest children, both under 8, in the Ernest family ran to her home early Saturday asking for help after the shooting.

Bordelon said Billy Ernest's wife and the children's mother was at work during the shooting.

The older daughter's boyfriend, Dakota Theriot, moved into the house, a few weeks ago, the neighbor said.

Later about 25 miles south, authorities in Ascension Parish found one person dead and a man in critical condition in their bedroom. Webre said Keith Theriot identified his son as the shooter before he died Saturday.