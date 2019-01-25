A Hawaiian Airlines flight was diverted to San Francisco Thursday night after a flight attendant fell ill and died on board. File Photo by Barbara Walton/EPA

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to New York City was diverted to San Francisco late Thursday after a flight attendant died on board.

The male flight attendant became ill as the plane was over the Pacific Ocean, forcing the pilot to land on the West Coast, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Flight 50 left Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu at 4:20 p.m.and landed in San Francisco a few hours later. The flight resumed its route to New York City after a 40-minute stop.

A passenger said flight attendants had asked if there was a doctor on board.

"It's been a long time since they asked for doctors to come to first class so I hope they're okay," Andrea Bartz tweeted. "There are cops too but no one's moving with any urgency."

"If you're ever going to have a medical emergency in the air, this is the flight to do it on. So many doctors came forward they had to make a second announcement like 'never mind, all set.'"

The flight attendant was not immediately identified.