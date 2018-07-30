TSA 'Quiet Skies' program keeps close watch on busiest U.S. airports

The TSA has added a program called "Quiet Skies" to a number of major U.S. airports, which scans and tracks some passengers who might display behavior considered suspicious. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The next time you walk through an airport to catch a flight, the Transportation Security Administration might have an extra eye on you -- even if you don't have a criminal record or aren't on any watch lists.

The agency has acknowledged the existence of its "Quiet Skies" surveillance program, an added airport security measure designed to watch for potential signs of danger. It uses an algorithm to observe travelers, including U.S. citizens, whose destinations and activities match intelligence on terrorism threats.

The data collected are then reviewed by TSA personnel, who refer any potentially threatening information to federal air marshals.

Under the program, the marshals observe passenger activity in airport terminals, including who they talk to and their visits to airport restrooms. They also watch for signs of potential trouble -- excessive fidgeting, sweating, computer use and whether a passenger waits to board the plane last.

Although they are targets of extra scrutiny, the tracked passengers are not suspected of any crimes.

The agency told CBS News the program does not select passengers for surveillance based on race or religion. TSA also said it's not intended to watch "ordinary Americans."

"It is a practical method of keeping another act of terrorism from occurring at 30,000 feet," the agency said.

One official said the program affects "a very small list" of passengers, fewer than the 50 who are currently on the TSA's "95 List" of people who've displayed suspect behavior at airports, CBS News reported.

Authorities said "Quiet Skies" has been in use since 2010 and airlines and Congress have been aware of it.

Officials said the surveillance program is in use at most of the United States' busiest airports -- in Seattle, Minneapolis, Detroit, Boston, New York City, Chicago, Harrisburg, Pa., San Francisco, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Charlotte, Phoenix, Myrtle Beach, S.C., Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston and Miami.

The program marks somewhat of a change in security for the TSA.

Since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, it has placed air marshals aboard planes on higher-risk routes. Gathering intelligence on civilians not previously flagged as a threat has some saying the program might be exceeding the marshals' mandate.

One air marshal has filed a complaint with the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General's office, calling the program a waste of effort and resources.

"The Air Marshal Association believes that missions based on recognized intelligence, or in support of ongoing federal investigations, is the proper criteria for flight scheduling," John Casaretti, head of the Air Marshal Association, told the Boston Globe. "Currently, the 'Quiet Skies' program does not meet the criteria we find acceptable."

The Globe report cited air marshals who said the program has, among other things, shadowed a businesswoman as she ventured through a Mideast hot spot, a Southwest Airlines flight attendant and a fellow federal law enforcement officer.