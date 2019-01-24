Billionaire investor pays $238M for NYC penthouse; priciest home in U.S. history

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Billionaire investor Ken Griffin has set a record for buying the United States' most expensive home -- a New York City penthouse for $238 million.

The founder of the Citadel global investment firm closed on the pricey unit on Manhattan's Central Park South, which overlooks the city's famous Central Park.

Griffin's 24,000-square-foot high-rise was designed by Robert A.M. Stern and faces the southern entrance of the park. It's less than a mile away from Citadel's new office on Park Avenue.

Griffin's newest place breaks the previous record of the most expensive home in U.S. history -- a $100 million penthouse at One57 in Manhattan in 2014. It also follows other record-breaking acquisitions.

Earlier this year, Griffin bought the most expensive home in Chicago, a condo worth $58.75 million. Four years ago, he bought a Miami Beach penthouse for $60 million. He has also spent nearly $250 million assembling land to build a mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., public records show.

Earlier this month, Griffin bought one of the most expensive homes in London -- a 200-year-old British home located a half-mile from Buckingham Palace and overlooking St. James Park -- for $122 million.