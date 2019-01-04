Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Houston police have released a new composite sketch in the manhunt of the suspected killer of a 7-year-old girl, who was shot dead last weekend.

Jazmine Barnes died last Saturday after she was shot while sitting in her family's vehicle. The new sketch was drawn with help from the girl's older sisters.

Investigators say a red, four-door pickup truck pulled alongside the vehicle in east Houston and fired. One bullet struck Jazmine in the head and another hit LaPorsha Washington in the arm. One of Jazmine's sisters was injured by shattered glass.

The death of Barnes has gained national attention. Family members said the initial sketch of the suspect was wrong and asked that new one be made. He's described as a white male in his 30s or 40s who wore a black hooded sweatshirt and looked "sick" and skinny. He did not have glasses or a beard as was previously reported.

This is the man witnesses say murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on 12/30 as her family drove on the E. Sam Houston Pkwy frontage road at Wallisville Road. Thin white man, 30's-40's, in a red pickup. Call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS #JusticeForJazmine #hounews pic.twitter.com/URR3w2Wxbm - HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) January 3, 2019

Police also released new surveillance video of the killer's truck.

Several celebrities have called on the public to help solve the case. Journalist Shaun King and civil rights attorney Lee Merritt have offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer, bringing the total to more than $100,000.

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins announced Thursday that he will donate his pay from this weekend's playoff game to Barnes' family.