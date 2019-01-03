DeAndre Hopkins pledges game check to family of slain 7-year-old girl

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles safety Tre Sullivan (37) on December 23, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins announced Thursday he will give a donation to the family of Jazmine Barnes, a 7-year-old girl killed in a shooting Sunday morning.

The star wideout posted an emotional message on social media and pledged his game check for the Texans' upcoming playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

"When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter," Hopkins wrote on Twitter. "I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine."

When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I'm pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine pic.twitter.com/oCRYSgfGO9 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) January 3, 2019

Jazmine was killed in a drive-by shooting while her family stopped at a convenience store to get coffee Sunday morning. The Harris County Sheriff's Office indicated a four-door red pickup truck, which was driven by the suspect, is the primary target of the search.

A manhunt for the suspect was underway in Houston. The Harris County Sheriff's Office provided a description of a white, bearded male in his 40s to the public.

Hopkins' donation will also assist activist Shaun King in the mission to find the killer. King pledged $100,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Help us identify the person who killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday. If you live near Wallisville Rd/ E. Sam Houston Pkwy look over your surveillance video. We’re looking for a 4-door red truck. If you have info call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/nyMudgs60x — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 31, 2018

The third-seeded Texans (11-5) play the sixth-seeded Colts (10-6) on Saturday in the Wild Card round.

Hopkins posted 115 catches, 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.