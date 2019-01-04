House Democrats introduce anti-corruption bill; require presidential tax returns

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined by her fellow Democrats, speaks during a press conference to introduce HR1, the For the People Act, on Friday at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- House Democrats introduced their first legislation of the new Congress on Friday, an anti-corruption bill that would protect voting rights and require presidential candidates to release tax returns.

HR1, which Democrats refer to the For the People Act, would push automatic voter registration, Internet registration, early voting, greater election security and an end to gerrymandering.

Under campaign financing, the legislation requires super PACs and other groups spending money in elections to disclose donors who contribute more than $10,000.

And if passed, all presidential candidates would have to release 10 years of tax returns.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the legislation is "a historic reform package to restore the promise of our democracy, end Washington's culture of corruption, [and] reduce the role of money in our politics."

Pelosi first unveiled what she called a "transformative" package in November. It is sponsored by Rep. John Sarbanes, D-Md., and he and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., wrote an op-ed published in The Hill that "our current political system does not put the public's interests first."

"These are the critical, systemic reforms that will revive our democracy, make it more fair, and importantly, make sure that it actually works for the people. Because when government works for the many, and not the money, we'll be able to deliver policy outcomes that most American want to see," they wrote.

