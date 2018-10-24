The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed 18 cases of the adenovirus at a nursing and rehabilitation center. Photo by Jean-Christophe Bott/EPA-EFE

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Health officials said Wednesday a seventh child has died from the adenovirus at a New Jersey nursing and rehabilitation center.

The seventh was a "medically fragile" child, who died Tuesday, the New Jersey Department of Health said.

No new patients are being admitted to the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation since the adenovirus outbreak Oct. 9.

"The strain of adenovirus seen in this outbreak is associated with communal living arrangements and known to cause severe illness," the department of health said in a statement.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Tuesday important measures are being taken to ensure protections against the spread of the disease.

"I am heartbroken by the news that several children have lost their lives in an adenovirus outbreak ... and pray for the full recovery of the other children impacted," Murphy said. "I am confident that the steps being taken by state and local officials will minimize the impact to all those who remains at the facility, including patients and employees."

This #7 strain of the adenovirus affects children with severely compromised immune systems.