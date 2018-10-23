6 children killed in adenovirus outbreak in New Jersey

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- At least six children died from an adenovirus outbreak at a pediatric medical center in New Jersey, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The New Jersey State Department of Health confirmed 18 cases of adenovirus among pediatric residents at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, N.J., including the six deaths.

"The facility has been instructed not to admit any new patients until the outbreak ends and they are in full compliance," the department said. "A department team is at the facility today and an inspection team was also there Sunday. The team on Sunday found minor handwashing deficiencies and the Health Department is continuing to work closely with the facility on infection control issues."

Adenoviruses are a common group of viruses that can cause cold-like symptoms, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea and pink eye, and are most common in young children.

"Unfortunately, the particular strain of adenovirus (#7) in this outbreak is affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems. The strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living arrangements and can be more severe," the Health Department said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a statement, saying he was "heartbroken" over the deaths.

"The New Jersey Department of Health will continue its active on-site surveillance and has recommended measures to protect against the further spread of infection," he said.