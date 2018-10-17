Trending Stories

Sen. Heitkamp campaign ad used sexual assault victims' names without permission
CDC confirms 62 cases of rare, polio-like neurological condition
Canada becomes 2nd nation to legalize recreational marijuana
Hungary's homeless population face jail time for sleeping on the street
Alaska lieutenant governor resigns after "inappropriate comments"

Photo Gallery

 
Hurricane Michael damage in Florida

Latest News

Antibiotic-resistant salmonella linked to chicken sickens 92
Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for burning down Texas mosque
Fantasy Football: Week 7 running back rankings
Second body found as more flooding expected in Texas
U.S. service member killed in Ukraine jet crash
 
Back to Article
/