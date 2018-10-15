Damage to homes and buildings is seen after Hurricane Michael hit in Mexico Beach, Florida last week. President Donald Trump plans to visit Florida and Georgia Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

A message reading "Help us - Trump" is spray painted on the front of Pockets Pool Hall after Hurricane Michael hit Mexico Beach, Florida last week. President Donald Trump plans to visit Florida Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans to visit Florida and Georgia to survey the damage from Hurricane Michael and oversee the recovery efforts.

Federal Emergency Management director Brock Long visited several towns along Florida's Panhandle and called the destruction left by the Category 4 storm the worst he has ever seen. The death toll rose to 19 people Monday but could increase.

Trump declared a state of emergency for Florida and Georgia. He and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to travel to the hard-hit areas Monday.

Will be leaving for Florida and Georgia with the First Lady to tour the hurricane damage and visit with FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement. Maximum effort is taking place, everyone is working very hard. Worst hit in 50 years! RELATED Michael death toll rises to 18; searches for missing people continue Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2018

In one of the hardest hit areas on the Mexico City beach, backhoes and other tractors are digging through crushed buildings to look for 250 missing residents.

Mayor Al Cathey said 250 people stayed behind when the hurricane made landfall but remained hopeful they would find survivors.

"If we lose only one life, to me that's going to be a miracle," Cathey said.

Relief supplies have arrived and cellular service is returning.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, raised concerns about people trapped in isolated rural communities when he appeared on NBC's Meet the Press Sunday.

"We are talking about poor people, many of them older, miles from each other, isolated in many cases from roads, including some dirt roads that are cut off right now," Rubio said. "We haven't been able to reach those people in a number of days."

Hurricane Michael ripped the roof off a high school gymnasium in Panama City. The court is covered in debris.

Amid the wreckage along Mexico City beach, one of the few remaining structures is a newly built beach house belonging to radiologist Lebron Lackey, who used 40-foot pilings and special screws to make sure the home could survive a hurricane.

From his primary home in Tennessee, he watched security camera footage of Hurricane Michael's 155 mph winds buffeting his roof.

"It would buck like an airplane wing," Lackey said. "I kept expecting to see it tear off. We wanted to build it for the big one. We just never know we'd find the big one so fast."