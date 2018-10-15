A B-1 bomber is pictured being refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker. The 128th Refueling Wing's base was breached Sunday by a vehicle. Three suspects were arrested. File Photo courtesy of Department of Defense/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- A vehicle broke through the security gate at the Wisconsin National Guard base in Milwaukee, putting the refueling base on lockdown for hours.

Three people were arrested for breaching a secure area Sunday at the 128th Air Refueling Wing on the east side of Mitchell International Airport. They were not identified on Monday.

One member of the base's security force fired a shot but no injuries were reported. One military vehicle was damaged in the incident.

The base returned to normal operations Sunday night.

Just before the incident, the 128th Refueling Wing honored 250 airmen who had returned home from deployments all over the world.

Many family members were in attendance to welcome them back.