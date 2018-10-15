Special police respond to a hostage situation at the main train station in Cologne, Germany on Monday. Photo by EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- German police rescued a hostage after an hours-long standoff in a Cologne train station Monday morning.

Police say a man entered the pharmacy near a train station at Breslauer Platz at 6:45 a.m. and took a woman hostage. The crisis shut down the train station and delayed commuter trains in the area.

A suspect was taken into custody. The woman was treated for minor injuries.

Special forces units were on site and people were urged to stay away from the area.

There were reports of gunshots but a police spokeswoman said she wasn't aware of any guns being used.

Police added there were no indications the attack was related to terrorism.

Germany is on high alert for terror attacks almost two years after a Tunisian Islamist drove a hijacked truck through a Christmas market in Berlin. That attack killed 11 people, including the driver.