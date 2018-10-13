Mega Millions rises to $654 million; Powerball to be drawn Saturday

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Saturday and the next drawing has risen to an estimated $654 million File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $654 million after no one matched the six numbers in Friday night's drawing.

The jackpot has risen since the last payout July 24. The next drawing, which also includes a cash option of $372 million, is Tuesday according to Mega Millions.

The estimated annuity, which is paid out years over 26 years, is the second-highest in the game's history. In March 2012, three tickets sold in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland shared the highest Mega Millions jackpot: $656 million.

Friday's winning numbers were 24-46-61-70 and a Mega Ball of 7. The jackpot then was worth $548 million.

The odds of winning are about 300 million-to-1.

The other multi-state lottery, Powerball, will be drawn Saturday with a pot worth $314 million. Powerball has yielded no winners since Aug. 11 and Saturday's jackpot is the 24th largest.

The highest Powerball payout was in January 2016 when the winning ticket was worth $1.58 billion and shared by three ticket holders in Tennessee, Florida and California.

Two Powerball drawings outrank the highest Mega Millions totals.

The highest single-ticket Powerball jackpot was worth $590.5 million and won by a Florida woman in May 2013. She chose to receive the one-time payment of about $370 million before taxes.