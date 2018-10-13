Trending Stories

Facebook: Latest hack exposed 20M fewer users than first thought
Turkey releases U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson after 2 years in captivity
Mega Millions, Powerball pots this weekend worth $862M
Judge orders partial release of Watergate impeachment 'road map'
Chicago police board clears officer in teen's 2012 shooting death

Photo Gallery

 
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Latest News

Colts elevate DE Al-Quadin Muhammad from practice squad
Monaco hires soccer legend Thierry Henry as coach
Hurricane Leslie heads quickly to Iberian Peninsula
Mega Millions rises to $654 million; Powerball to be drawn Saturday
Mohamad Salah scores with corner kick, gets injured
 
Back to Article
/