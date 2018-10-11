A Maryland man collected his fifth major jackpot in the state lottery's RaceTrax game. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who collected a $16,160 lottery jackpot is no stranger to lottery officials -- it was his fifth major win.

Paul McDonald, 48, of Bowie, told Maryland Lottery officials he only plays the RaceTrax digital horse racing game, and the strategy paid off when a ticket he bought from the Corner Lounge in Upper Marlboro scored a $16,160 jackpot.

He scored the win by placing a Superfecta Box bet with the Bonus multiplier option on the numbers of 1, 4, 7 and 11.

McDonald has hit big RaceTrax jackpots four other times, most recently a $194,188 prize last year that was the third largest in the history of the game.

"My friends all tell me that I need to teach a Racetrax class and show everyone how to play," McDonald said.