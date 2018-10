National Security Advisor John Bolton points to a reporter during the daily press briefing at the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

National Security Advisor John Bolton (R) attends the daily press briefing with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, at the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will hold a White House press briefing Wednesday.

The briefing will be held at 1 p.m. EDT.

The news briefings have become scarce recently, with only one in entire month of September.

Sanders may be asked about claims that President Donald Trump received millions of dollars from his father through tax fraud.

She may also take questions about the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.