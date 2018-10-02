Oct. 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks Tuesday afternoon at the National Electrical Contractors Association Convention in Philadelphia.

He is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Trump is expected to "discuss the growing economy, tax reform and apprenticeships," the association said.

The NECA includes a national office and 119 local chapters across the country seeking to advance the electrical construction industry through education, research and standards development.