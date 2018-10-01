Republicans set dates for 2020 convention

William Springer of Indiana wears a GOP hat at the Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 18, 2016. The RNC announced the 2020 convention will be held Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, N.C. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee announced Monday that the 2020 Republican National Convention will take place Aug. 24-27.

The RNC officially announced the convention date on Twitter after revealing in July that it would be held in Charlotte, N.C., at the Spectrum Center.

"We get to be front and center when we renominate Donald Trump and Mike Pence as president and vice president," U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson told the Charlotte Observer. "What an incredible record of achievement just in less than two short years."

Hurricane Florence delayed the announcement of the convention date, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 15.

In July, the RNC voted unanimously to hold the convention in Charlotte after the Charlotte City Council narrowly agreed to accept the convention.

The Democratic National Convention is set to take place on July 13-16, 2020 but the Democratic National Committee is still weighing a short list of locations including Houston, Milwaukee and Miami Beach, Fla.