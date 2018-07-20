RNC chooses Charlotte, N.C., for 2020 convention

July 20 (UPI) -- The Republican National Committee on Friday selected Charlotte, N.C., to host the 2020 Republican National Convention -- the 11th city to have held conventions for both parties.

The RNC voted unanimously for Charlotte, less than one week after the Charlotte City Council narrowly agreed to accept the convention. The council voted 6-5, with Democrats joining two Republicans in favor of hosting.

The committee chose Charlotte over Las Vegas. The RNC has not announced the dates of the 2020 convention.

"Charlotte has so much to offer, and we are excited to bring delegates to a city that has demonstrated its southern hospitality, showcased its vibrant energy, and proven that possibilities are endless," said RNC site selection Chairman Ron Kaufman. "I am confident the Queen City will be the ideal backdrop as the Republican Party continues its work to Make America Great Again."

Though there had backlash from some Democrats in the city against hosting the event, Democratic Mayor Vi Lyles put her weight behind the push to secure the event.

"I believe this convention conveys a positive message supporting our city's belief in acceptance and inclusion," she said after the announcement. "This is our opportunity to, once again, put Charlotte in the international spotlight to demonstrate the democratic process and two-party system that we deeply value."

The Democratic National Committee has not yet chosen the site for its 2020 convention, scheduled for July 13-16, 2020. Last month, the DNC narrowed its list to Houston, Milwaukee and Miami Beach, Fla. Denver also was on the short list but the mayor dropped the city's bid because he said there's too much going on that week.

The last -- and only -- time Charlotte hosted a political convention was the Democratic National Convention in 2012, where the party nominated President Barack Obama for re-election.