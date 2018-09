U.S. President Donald Trump chairs a Security Council meeting on the Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will summarize his visit this week to the United Nations General Assembly in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the president will answer questions at 5 p.m. EDT at a Manhattan hotel.

It will be Trump's first solo news conference in more than a year.

Trump addressed the General Assembly Tuesday morning and chaired a Security Council session Wednesday.