Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Supreme Court appointee Brett Kavanaugh will vigorously defend himself in the Senate Thursday from charges by multiple women about his conduct as a student decades ago, according to prepared remarks.

In the opening statement to his testimony before the Senate judiciary committee, Kavanaugh calls sexual assault "horrific" and "morally wrong."

The appellate court judge's written statement came a short time after attorney Michael Avenatti identified Julie Swetnick as the third of Kavanaugh's accusers. Avenatti said earlier this week Swetnick's story was coming.

Avenatti posted an affidavit from Swetnick on his Twitter account Wednesday. In it, Swetnick said she witnessed attempts by Kavanaugh, high school friend Mark Judge and others at house parties in the 1980s to get girls "inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys."

Swetnick has been employed by the U.S. Mint and State Department, and has held security clearances.

Her statement Wednesday follows similar allegations of lewd conduct against Kavanaugh during his high school and college years from Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez. Ford and Kavanaugh are scheduled to testify before the judiciary committee Thursday. The panel is set to vote on Kavanaugh's appointment to the high court bench Friday.

Swetnick's statement does not claim sexual assault, but it does say she saw Kavanaugh at parties "engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls" and spike the punch with alcohol.

She added that she was drugged and "unable to fight off the boys raping me" at a 1982 party, but did not count Kavanaugh among her attackers.

Avenetti has repeatedly called for an FBI investigation of Swetnick's allegations, and released Swetnick's affidavit to the chief counsel of the judiciary committee Wednesday.

"Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation," he said.

Kavanaugh has denied all accusations of sexual misconduct promised he would not be intimidated into withdrawing his name from the appointment. President Donald Trump has consistently defended Kavanaugh as his nominee.

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of forcing her onto a bed and grinding against her in an attempt at sex during one high school-era party. Ramirez, a Yale University classmate, said he exposed himself at a party.

Avenatti is the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, who's alleged a sexual relationship with Trump and a subsequent payoff to keep her from speaking publicly about the affair.