Air Force training aircraft crashes in Texas; crew ejects

A T-6 Texan II, similar to the one pictured, crashed near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph. File Photo by Master Sgt. David Richards/Air Force

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The crew of an Air Force trainer aircraft ejected safely Tuesday before the plane crashed near a shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas, the U.S. military said.

Air Education and Training Command said the two crew members sustained minor injuries after the 12th Flying Training Wing T-6 Texan II crashed around 4 p.m. near Rolling Oaks Mall.

No civilians on the ground sustained injuries.

A statement from command said safety personnel from Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph and local communities responded to the crash site. The incident was under investigation.

The Air Force grounded T-6 Texan II training aircrafts for one month in February after an investigation found variations in oxygen levels in the cockpit. This can cause physiological episodes in pilots.