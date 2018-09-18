Trending Stories

China hits U.S with $60B in tariffs to escalate trade war
Kim Jong Un greets Moon at airport in Pyongyang
Wyoming officials kill 2 grizzly bears who mauled hunter to death
Trump announces 10% tariffs on $200B worth of Chinese goods
Leaders Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in meet in Pyongyang

Photo Gallery

 
Inside the Emmy Awards

Latest News

German domestic intelligence head forced into ministry position
Brooklyn diocese pays $27.5M to settle child sex abuse lawsuit
Air Force training aircraft crashes in Texas; crew ejects
USPS, Oprah Winfrey honor wildfire first responders with stamp
Liverpool, PSG combine for five goals in Champions League opener
 
