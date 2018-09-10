Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Helene strengthened to a hurricane Sunday, behind Hurricane Florence and in front of Hurricane Isaac in the Atlantic, forecasters said Monday.

Helene became a Category 1 hurricane Sunday in the mid-eastern Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center said.

Helene, which became a tropical storm Friday night, is located 305 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands, the NHC said in its latest update -- with maximum sustained winds at 85 mph. It's moving west-northwest at 17 mph.

Helene is not expected to reach land.

By remaining over warm waters, strengthening is likely through the early part of this week, the NHC forecast discussion said Monday. Afterward, increasing south-southwesterly shear and marginal sea surface temperatures should induce weakening.

There were no other coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Florence is a major hurricane at Category 3 and is expected to make landfall near the Carolinas on the U.S. East Coast.